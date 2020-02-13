Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 56,214 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 107,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

