Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47,786 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.49. 710,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.