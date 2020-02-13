Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,126 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Progressive by 44.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $676,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $83.85. 80,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

