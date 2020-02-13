Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.23. 28,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,170. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

