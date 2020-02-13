Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 2,055,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,554. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

