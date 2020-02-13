Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.22.

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.20. 24,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $338.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.