Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $568.55. 464,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.08. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

