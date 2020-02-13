Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Mylan worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Mylan by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Mylan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Mylan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,616,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,058. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

