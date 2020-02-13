Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $213,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,786 shares of company stock valued at $765,488. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 201,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,846. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

