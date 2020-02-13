Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $63.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,513.39. 1,067,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,294.11. The company has a market cap of $1,049.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,529.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

