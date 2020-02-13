Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $141.00 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

