Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.78. The company had a trading volume of 209,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $390.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

