Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $108.23. 32,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $107.94.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Insiders sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

