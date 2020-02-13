Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 172.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.68. 569,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.84 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.66.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.57.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

