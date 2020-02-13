Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 476,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders sold a total of 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

