Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 166,084 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,602,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,285,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $316,567,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $7,507,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 218,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

