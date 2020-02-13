Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 187.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

ARE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.60. 55,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,682. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $131.70 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $156.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

