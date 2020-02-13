Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1,496.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,402 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.54% of Seacor worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seacor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of NYSE CKH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 2,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,874. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $814.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.