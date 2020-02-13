Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 881.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 2,836,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,752. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

