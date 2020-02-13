Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Humana stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.20. 1,298,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,142. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

