Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 25,722 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.43. 1,499,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

