Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 322 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,005 shares of company stock valued at $67,957,034 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $12.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $912.95. The stock had a trading volume of 406,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,063. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $592.73 and a one year high of $901.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $864.02 and its 200 day moving average is $821.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

