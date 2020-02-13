Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,338 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD traded down $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $768.76. 9,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,049. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $638.92 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total value of $3,458,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $24,633,173 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

