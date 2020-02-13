Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 454,934 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 454,934 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,367,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $487,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 526,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,771. The stock has a market cap of $255.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.53. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

