Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,607 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after buying an additional 592,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,274,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,446,000 after acquiring an additional 51,547 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

