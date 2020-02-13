Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 47,261 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.