Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,998 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Republic Services by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,112. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

