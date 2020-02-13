Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 645 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

