Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 817 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

ILMN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,531. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.