Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. 20,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.52.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

