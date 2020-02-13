Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

