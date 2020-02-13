Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $933.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news,

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

