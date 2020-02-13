Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,138 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

OEC stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

