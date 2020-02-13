ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the second quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in ORIX by 7,315.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in ORIX in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ORIX in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ORIX in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

IX traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

