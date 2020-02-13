Orora Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:ORA)

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Orora stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$2.94 ($2.09). 9,349,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. Orora has a 1 year low of A$2.60 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of A$3.46 ($2.45).

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

