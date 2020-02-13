Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 936,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

OSMT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,169. The company has a market cap of $277.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

