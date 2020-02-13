Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Receiving Extremely Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) have been trending extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pacific Drilling earned a news sentiment score of 4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACD. Fearnley Fonds reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Pacific Drilling stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Pacific Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

