Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Given News Sentiment Rating of 4.20

Media stories about Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pacific Drilling earned a daily sentiment score of 4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Pacific Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.