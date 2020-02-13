Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,913.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

