Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $90,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,729. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

