Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 4,258 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.20. 3,565,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

