Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 56,576 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 519.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

