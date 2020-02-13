Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 83,908 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1,613.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.37. 5,386,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

