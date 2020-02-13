Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,919 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 35,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.84. 1,915,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,050. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $377.71. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

