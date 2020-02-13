Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.80. 1,829,378 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23.

