Palladium Partners LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.03. 651,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,886. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

