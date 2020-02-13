Palladium Partners LLC Has $16.40 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.49. 846,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.