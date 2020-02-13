Palladium Partners LLC Has $21.16 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,826 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 20,963,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

