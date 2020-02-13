Palladium Partners LLC Has $26.73 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $337.83. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

