Palladium Partners LLC Has $37.06 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.57% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000.

IJJ traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 277,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.49 and a 52 week high of $173.51.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

